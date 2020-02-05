BARMM gov't extends aid to Jolo fire victims.

JOLO, Sulu -- The regional goverment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), through Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, interior and local govenrment's minister, have extended emergency relief assistance to families affected by Tuesday's fire in Jolo's three adjoining villages.

At 10 a.m. today, Sinarimbo and relief workers from Rapid Emergency and Disaster Response (READi) have distributed food packs to some 1,500 families rendered homeless by a fire of still unknown origin.

Jolo Mayor Mayor Kerkhar S. Tan accompanied Sinarimbo during his visit at "ground zero."

The victims were residents of Barangay Chinese Pier, Takut-Takut and Tulay.

"We are saddened by the extent of damage and loss to our brothers and sisters in Jolo and the tremendous difficulties they now face. I conveyed to the victims and the officialdom of Jolo the symapthy and solidarity of the BARMM Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim," Sinarimbo said.

"We are equally saddened by the latest kidnapping in Jolo last night. Our sympathy to the family of the doctor victim," he added, referring to the abduction of Dr. Daniel Moreno who was seized by suspected Abu Sayyaf Group on Tuesday.