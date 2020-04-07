  Tuesday Apr, 07 2020 01:04:31 PM

BARMM labor ministry personnel share money for relief works

Local News • 12:30 PM Tue Apr 7, 2020
15
By: 
John M. Unson
 Labor Minister Romeo Sema is confident employees of other ministries will donate for COVID-19 charity missions (File photo) 

COTABATO CITY --- Employees of the Bangsamoro labor and employment ministry have pledged fractions of their April salaries for anti-COVID-19 relief missions.

Romeo Sema, labor and employment minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Tuesday he and his subordinates have a consensus to share parts of their salaries for humanitarian outreach activities meant to ease the plight of those displaced by the coronavirus quarantine.

“I shall allocate for that purpose my whole salary for April,” Sema said.

He said they revealed their gesture to the media not to brag about it but for employees of other BARMM agencies to follow suit.

He said the Ministry of Labor and Employment-BARMM has also appealed to high-income commercial establishments in the region to support the relief efforts for sectors affected by the nation’s war on coronavirus. 

“Now is the time to unite and together fight this unseen enemy. While waging war versus COVID-19, we also need to focus together on relief support for affected communities,” Sema said. 

P

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM labor ministry personnel share money for relief works

COTABATO CITY --- Employees of the Bangsamoro labor and employment ministry have pledged fractions of their April salaries for anti-COVID-19...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (April 7, 2020)

NEWSCAST

HEADLINES:

1. BILANG ng confirmed COVID-19 cases sa bansa, patuloy na tumataas kaya Enhanced Community...

SoCot’s 2nd positive patient attendee of Davao derby

KORONADAL CIYT – South Cotabato’s second confirmed coronavirus patient has attended the March 3-16 cockfighitng derby in Matina Gallera in Davao...

MTIT-BARMM forms special price monitoring team meant for COVID-19 emergency

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism’s (MTIT-BARMM) bureau of trade and industry formed a special price monitoring team...

Maluso town execs donate April pay for anti-COVID-19 drive 

COTABATO CITY --- Municipal officials and barangay captains in Maluso, Basilan donated their April salaries for the now three-week coronavirus...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208