BARMM labor ministry personnel share money for relief works
COTABATO CITY --- Employees of the Bangsamoro labor and employment ministry have pledged fractions of their April salaries for anti-COVID-19 relief missions.
Romeo Sema, labor and employment minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Tuesday he and his subordinates have a consensus to share parts of their salaries for humanitarian outreach activities meant to ease the plight of those displaced by the coronavirus quarantine.
“I shall allocate for that purpose my whole salary for April,” Sema said.
He said they revealed their gesture to the media not to brag about it but for employees of other BARMM agencies to follow suit.
He said the Ministry of Labor and Employment-BARMM has also appealed to high-income commercial establishments in the region to support the relief efforts for sectors affected by the nation’s war on coronavirus.
“Now is the time to unite and together fight this unseen enemy. While waging war versus COVID-19, we also need to focus together on relief support for affected communities,” Sema said.
