BARMM parliament member reaches out to South Upi evacuees
COTABATO CITY --- Hundreds of conflict-stricken Teduray villagers in South Upi, Maguindanao benefited from relief operations this week of the office of Bangsamoro Parliament Member Khadafeh Mangudadatu.
The evacuees abandoned their homes due to hostilities involving two groups fighting over strategic patches of lands in their highland agricultural enclaves.
Mangudadatu, most known as "Toy," was a former assemblyman of the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in the second district of Maguindanao where South Upi is located.
He was appointed last year by President Rodrigo Duterte as member of the interim parliament of the newly-created Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).
Mangudadatu has urged members of the South Upi municipal peace and order council, the Army’s 603rd Brigade under the 6th Infantry Division and the Police Regional Police Office-BARMM to exhaust peaceful solutions to the land conflict that has displaced hundreds of families, now confined in makeshift relief sites.
