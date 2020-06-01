BARMM provides aid to victims of mortar shelling; justice, a primary concern

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Government, through its Ministry of Health (MOH), has provided cash assistance to the casualties and affected families of the mortar shelling incident in Datu Saudi Ampatuan in Maguindanao.

MOH Minister Dr. Saffrullah Dipatuan on May 26, gave P50,000.00 cash to the family of the two (2) minors who died during the incident; P30,000.00 each to seven (7) of the victims who are badly injured; and P5,000.00 to each of the nine (9) individuals who sustained minor wounds.

Some of the victims are currently confined at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) and Maguindanao Provincial Hospital (MPH).

The minister said this is part of the Bangsamoro Government’s vow to provide the needed assistance of the victims.

“Our beloved Chief Minister Ahod Al Haj Murad Ebrahim has directed each of the ministries of BARMM to do whatever it can to help. So now we are working together," Dipatuan said.

The hospitalization of the patients will also be covered by the Bangsamoro Government’s project AMBAG (Ayudang Medikal Mula sa Bangsamoro Government), as Chief Minister Ebrahim wants the patients to be free from their medical expenses.

Dipatuan said some of the patients need to undergo orthopedic surgery due to severe injury.

He also said, "Our religious leaders will also conduct spiritual counseling that needs to be provided to the victims."

According to BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, extending assistance is not the main solution. He said that “the provision of assistance to the victims is just part of our efforts. Our primary concern is to ensure that justice is given to all the victims, especially the mother who lost her 2 daughters and that this will not be repeated. That is why our immediate response after the tragic incident was to demand an impartial investigation.”

Early on, the Bangsamoro Government, with the help of the authorities, has started the conduct of investigation in pursuit of justice for the victims.

On May 30, over 600 relief packs were distributed to the affected families through the Bangsamoro Government’s Project Tabang (Tulong Alay sa Bangsamorong Nangangailangan).

Moreover, the BARMM’s Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) has conducted psycho-social activities for affected children and families from Barangay Kitango to help them ease their fear and to relieve their anxiety and stress.

MSSD also provided cash assistance to the family of the two minors who were killed and to the 15 others who were injured. The ministry also distributed food packs to the 1,573 families or 7,865 individuals who were forced to flee their homes from barangays Dapiawan, Elian, and Kitango.

The BARMM’s Bangsamoro Women Commission (BWC) also visited Barangay Kitango to provide financial assistance and assess the situation of the women and children who are victims of the said mortar shelling. (Bureau of Public Information)