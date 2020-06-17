BARMM records highest single-day COVID-19 tally

COTABATO CITY – Twenty six new cases of COVID-19 positive have been reported in the Bangsamoro Region, raising the region’s confirmed coronavirus positive to 64, the region’s ministry of health today said.

It was the highest single day tally of COVID-19 positive in the region.

One of the cases was a woman resident of Kulaybato, Lamitan City and wife of a man earlier tested positive for coronavirus, Dr. Saffrullah Dipatuan, health minister of Bangsamoro region, said in a statement.

The 37-year-old patient was asymptomatic and remained stable. Now confined in Lamitan City isolation center, she is the third case in Basilan.

Dipatuan said her husband was the city’s second COVID-19 patient. She is the region’s 39th patient.

Twenty-five others were residents of Marawi City and Lanao del Sur who have travelled to Metro Manila, Davao, Baguio City, Mindoro, Aklan, Cebu, Marikina and Pasig City.

Of the 26 new positive cases, a male patient from Marawi City was the youngest at 18 and the eldest was a 68-year-old woman who travelled to Davao City and returned to her hometown in Poonabayabao, Lanao del Sur on June 9.

Dipatuan said all the new cases are currently isolated in the municipal isolation centers and in Marawi City.

He added that all patients are asymptomatic and in stable condition.

Dipatuan said of the 64 positive patients, 49 are currently in isolation centers and nine have recovered and four fatalities.

Regionwide, Lanao Sur remained with highest positive cases at 43 followed by Maguindanao with 16, Basilan and Lamitan with three and Sulu with two. Tawi-TAwi remained Covid-19-free.