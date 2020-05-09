BARMM seeks NBI’s help to act on complaints over SAP distribution

BONGO ISLAND, Maguindanao --- Officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) have met to act on barrage of complaints of alleged irregularities in the implementation of Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

SAP is a national government program aimed at assisting poorest-of-the-poor Filipinos affected by the implementation of enhanced community quarantine amid COVID-19 crisis.

Minister Naguib Sinarimbo of the Minister of Interior and Local Government (MILG) and BARMM spokesperson admitted that aside from complaints aired through the social media and the press, his office also received a barrage of issues related to the aid distribution.

“We have met with NBI officials, the directive of DILG national is to look seriously the complaint of the public, mostly against barangay officials,” Sinarimbo said.

Among the issues are alleged extortion by local officials on the SAP recipients and beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

“We also received complaints that some village officials have demanded a cut from SAP, some were shortchanged, others were forced to give the cut when officials came to the beneficiaries’ homes,” he added.

President Duterte has warned erring local officials against taking advantage of the huge funds supposedly intended for the poor families.

He offered to give P30,000 reward to any person who can pinpoint “crooked officials.”

Those who have complaints were advised to send messages to the government anti-corruption hotline 8888.

Sinarimbo has asked for understanding among expected recipients in Sulu and Tawi-Tawi for some unexpected delays.

Aside from the challenges on the delay in the release of funds, the geographic situation in the island communities could be another factor in the delay of SAP distribution.

One of the delays was that the money from Land Bank of the Philippines in the island provinces have been drained, forcing officials to seek assistance from the Western Mindanao Command for Navy craft to transport the cash from Zamboanga City.

Meanwhile, the Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi) have sent food aid to the people of Bongo island, off the coat of Parang, Maguindanao.

The island was hit by diarrhea outbreak last March where three children died and scores were downed. The outbreak has since been contained.

A total of 2,570 food packs were delivered by boats with the help of Philippine Navy and 2nd Marine Battalion for the people in the sub-villages Limbayan, Litayen, Macarimbang, Pibpandaran, Kutongan, Tagudtongan, and Tuca Maror.

After the distribution, Sinarimbo met with village health and local officials to personally check the epicenter of diarrhea outbreak on how the ministry can assist the water source improvement which officials said as the source of the disease.

BARMM has disclosed that a total of P1.9 billion have been spent for COVID-19 crisis out of 2.4 billion budget intended for crisis fund response. (FC)