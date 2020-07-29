BARMM sends 50 LSIs to Basulta via Navy vessel

COTABATO CITY – Fifty Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) are expected to be reunited with their loved ones after the Bangsamoro government facilitated their return home from Maguindanao today, officials said.

They have completed the 14-day quarantine in Maguindanao Covid-19 isolation facility Tuesday, according to Minister Naguib Sinarimbo of the Bangsamoro Ministry of the Interior and Local Governments (MILG).

The 50 residents of Basilan were among the 405 LSIs from Metro Manila who were offloaded to Cagayan de Oro City on July 10.

Nowhere to go due to lockdown, they were fetched by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) government, through the Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READI), brought to Maguindanao isolation facilities and quarantined.

Of the 405 LSIs, 120 were tested positive to Covid-19.

Following sendoff ceremonies, Sinarimbo said the 50 left Polloc Port in Parang town for Basilan on board a Navy vessel courtesy of Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana.

All the 50 individuals were free from Covid-19, they were negative in rapid tests and confirmatory tests but had to undergo 14-day quarantine and completed it.

Speaking to LSIs, Minister Sinarimbo said BARMM Chief Minister Murad Ebrahim really wanted these people to be billeted in a hotel in Cotabato City or nearby areas but no hotels were open to accept them.

“Sorry for whatever inconvenience, we really did our best to make your stay here comfortable, what is important now is you are free from the disease and homebound to be with your families,” Sinarimbo said, adding that the regional government shouldered the LSI’s food and accommodation, including medication.

Sinarimbo said the remaining LSIs still in BARMM isolation facilities in Maguindanao are to be shipped to Basilan-Sulu-Tawi-Tawi (Basulta) area via commercial vessels in the coming days.