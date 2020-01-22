BARMM sends aid to Taal volcano eruption victims as it celebrates BOL ratification

COTABATO CITY – Officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) yesterday commemorated the first year anniversary of the ratification of Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), the enabling law that created BARMM by sending relief goods to Taal volcano eruptions in Batangas.

During sendoff ceremonies of about P2 million worth of food and non-good items for Moro and non-Moro victims of volcanic eruption, BARMM Chief Minister Murad Ahod Ebrahim the regional government will extend help to those in need, this time, the people affected by Taal volcano eruption.

“We extend help, as enshrined in the BOL, to Moro constituents in need outside BARMM and those affected from other faith and beliefs,” Ebrahim said in the vernacular.

“As we commemorate the first year anniversary of ratification of BOL, we are also sending aid to our sisters and brothers in other parts of the country,” BARMM spokesperson Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, said.

Sinarimbo, also head of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Governments (MILG-BARMM), stressed BARMM’s heart for those in need, regardless of faith and belief, culture and tradition.

“A year ago we committed to pursue the aspiration for self-determination of the Bangsamoro (people),” Sinarimbo said in his speech. “Just to be very emphatic about it, that action to determine our future does not mean we will cut off our relations with the rest of the country, today’s action which to send-off a team that will provide assistance to our fellow Filipinos in Luzon, is an affirmation of our commitment to continue to be part of the republic despite our asserting of identity.”

The three trucks loaded with relief goods, including 500 packs for Moro people who specifically requested for aid from BARMM.

“The packages for Moro people include prayer mats, malong, head gears, and others while the more than 1,000 packages for non-Muslim residents contain food packs, non-food items, medicine and water containers,” he stressed.

Sinarimbo said more aid will be sent to the affected residents near and around Taal Lake in the coming days. (END)