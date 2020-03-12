BARMM's Minister Sinarimbo on anti-COVID-19 self-quarantine 

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro local government minister today started an anti-COVID-19 self-quarantine after attending a Senate hearing on March 10.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, also spokesperson of the regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and other senior BARMM officials participated in joint hearing called for by the Senate committees on local government and finance.

The speaker of the 80-member BARMM parliament, lawyer Ali Pangalian Balindong, and Regional Executive Secretary Abdulrauf Macacua, were also present in the hearing.

In a press statement Thursday, Sinarimbo’s office said he is now on self-quarantine, but would continue performing his duties via online communication facilities while inside an isolation room.

The process is being supervised by Sinarimbo’s physician-friends, according to his subordinates in the Ministry of Local Government-BARMM.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian and Senator Nancy Binay announced Wednesday to undergo voluntary quarantine after interacting with a resource person, who turned out positive for COVID-19, during a committee hearing last March 5, 2020.