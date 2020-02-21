Basilan’s Isabela City also 2019 GFH passer

COTABATO CITY --- Like seven other local government units in Basilan, the Isabela City LGU also passed the national government’s 2019 Good Financial Housekeeping evaluation.

The process is a yearly activity of the office of Secretary EduardoAño of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Isabela City is a port hub in Basilan, whose provincial government and six other constituent-LGUs --- that of the municipalities of Lantawan, Maluso, Sumisip, Tuburan, Tipo-Tipo and Lamitan City, were also among the passers in the 2019 GFH test.

Barangay leaders in Isabela City on Thursday acknowledged the improvements now in their communities as a result of extensive reforms in governance and in fostering peace and security in the city being initiated by their newcomer mayor, Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman and Vice Mayor Kifli Salliman, also an idealist first-termer.

Residents are confident the city will receive from the DILG central office the 2020 Seal of Good Local Governance under the new administration, something their LGU never had during the time of past leaders.

The grant of the yearly SGLG to provincial, city and municipal governments is an annual activity of the central office of DILG, premised on good governance, efficient handling of state funds and active involvement of recipient-LGUs in domestic peace and security programs.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Turabin-Hataman, elected mayor only in May 2019, congratulated employees of the Isabela City government for their GFH feat.

She also expressed gratitude to Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman, lone congressional representative of Basilan, for helping shepherd the Isabela City LGU to proper direction