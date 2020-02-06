Basilan, DPWH-9 to construct P70 million worth of school buildings

COTABATO CITY --- The Public works department and the provincial government of Basilan forged Wednesday a P70 million school building construction program for the island province.

The agreement was signed by Cayamombao Dia, director for Region 9 of the Department of Public Works and Highways, and Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman.

The program is meant to complement the domestic literacy efforts of the Basilan provincial government, meant to hasten the restoration of normalcy in the island province, now bouncing back from armed conflicts.

Salliman said Thursday the education support package from the department was a tacit indication of its trust and confidence on the provincial government’s capability to efficiently handle high-ticket state-funded projects.

The now markedly peaceful Basilan province, troubled for decades by security woes due to the presence of Abu Sayyaf terrorists, is now touted as the new investment frontier in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.