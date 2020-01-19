Basilan gov’t  has new career service employees

ISABELA CITY --- Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman and provincial administrator Hadji Manny Muarip led this week the symbolic entry to office of newly-appointed career service employees under the office of the governor.

They were sworn to office by the governor and were lectured on the intricacies of public service by Muarip as part of the effort for them to become productive public servants in the provincial government.

Salliman, now in his second term as provincial governor, has challenged the newly-hired civil servants to live up to the ideals of public service, particularly in working for the good of residents of Basilan, regardless of ethnic identities and religions.

Basilan covers 11 towns and two cities, Isabela and Lamitan. The province has been visibly bouncing back from underdevelopment due to conflicts that rocked the region during the time of past provincial officials, a result of the common peace efforts, dubbed Program Against Violent Extremism, of the provincial government and Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman.

Hataman, regional governor of the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao from late 2012 to 2019, is the lone congressional representative of Basilan,

The island province of Basilan is now, touted as the new investment frontier in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.