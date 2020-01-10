Basilan's BARMM meet contingent has Salliman's support

BASILAN --- The delegates of Basilan to the Bangsamoro regional athletic meet next week in Upi, Maguindanao got a P1.4 million grant for their expenses in joining the event.

The office of Gov. Jim Salliman on Thursday released separate checks amounting to P1 million and P400,000 to the superintendents of the Basilan and Lamitan City schools, respectively, to help fill for the financial requisites of both contingents.

Basilan’s delegation is comprised of athletes from 11 towns in the island province. Lamitan City, the capital of Basilan, has athletes from schools in its more than 40 constituent-barangays.

Provincial Administrator Hadji Manny Muarip turned over the checks to Lamitan City Schools Division Superintendent Myra Mangkabung and her counterpart in the province, Tim Undain-Sanchez, on Thursday morning at Salliman’s office in Isabela City.

Next week’s six-day regional athletic meet in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is the first that the BARMM government is to host since its creation in February 2019.

BARMM then replaced the 29-year Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao based on two compacts between Malacañang and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front --- the 2012 Framework Agreement on Bangsamoro and, subsequently, the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro.

Besides Basilan, the Bangsamoro region also covers Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur and Marawi City, all in mainland Mindanao, and the islands of Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.