Bishop urges faithful to read Bible during quarantine

Instead of ‘binge-watching’ Netlfix or television, a bishop urged Catholics to use their time at home to reconnect with God.

Bishop Ruperto Santos of Balanga said the faithful should take the quarantine period as an opportunity to know God more deeply by reading the Bible.

He said the people, especially the youth, should also lessen their time on Netflix by reading other spiritual books.

“Having too much free time these days will enable us to give so much time to God…instead of binge-watching your favorite shows on television or Netflix,” he said.

To fast or abstain from something as a sign of sacrifice for Lent is a tradition for Christians.

The isolation of people due to the coronavirus pandemic, the bishop said, “are timely for this season of suffering and self-restraint”.

“Sheltering in place provides us the time to be in the wilderness like Jesus, immersed in moments of solitude and prayers,” Santos said.

“Let us dedicate the remaining days of Lent in purifying ourselves and offer our works of charity and devotion to God by helping those who are in need,” he also said.