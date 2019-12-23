  Monday Dec, 23 2019 02:14:50 AM

Blast victims in Cotabato City, Libungan, North Cotabato

Breaking News • 22:45 PM Sun Dec 22, 2019
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Police and bomb experts secure the perimeter of DXMS RAdyo Bida studio in Cotabato City following bombings that hurt at least 12 people, soldiers included. (BIT)

COTABATO CITY - At least 17 persons, including eight soldiers, were hurt after one of two teenagers on a motorbike tossed a fragmentation grenade toward an Army truck along the national highway in front of DXMS and Mindanao Cross offices.

A report sent to Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus, Soccsksargen region police director, is below:

"A grenade throwing incident transpired along Sinsuat Avenue,Cotabato City beside Imaculate Conception Cathedral and NDBC/Happy FM radio station.

Accordingly, suspects described as teenagers aged around fifteen years old riding motorcycle allegedly throw a hard object believed to be hand grenade unto a KM450 of Army (62 DRC) who at that time conducting mobile patrol in the area.

The grenade exploded along the road but still near the KM450 and at townace passenger jeep resulting to the wounding of eight (8) DRC/Army personnel and four passengers/driver of townace jeep, as follows;

1.PFC Crisj0hn figueroa, 28, married, hitting left foot.

2. Sgt ariel joaquin, 39, married, right middle finger left foot by fragments

3. PFC jaymark bron, 27, married, res of nangi, upi . Right abdomen and buttock

4. PVt raymund oyan, 27, single, libungan, left hand and foot by fragments

5.SSGT ariel lumagod, 39, married, left arm and hips

6.CPL genesis mansalon 29, married, midsayap, left f0ot

7. PCF aljon b jimenez, 26, married, pigcawayan n0rth cot, left forehead and buttocks

8. Pvt ian villaroel, 22, singe, tacur0ng city , hitting slightly at his upper left eyebrow

9. Esmail kusain, 40,married, res of crossing pinaring, hitting at his right buttocks

10.datu abubakar,32, marrie, res of tamontaka , driver of multicab, slightly wounded

11. Yalsih demir, 17,single student of ndu, res of pob 2 cotabato city, min0r injury

12. Roger jumawan, supermarket site, right leg and neck.

Casualties were brought to nearest hospital for treatment while clearing procedures are still ongoing at the site of incident. One safety lever from F1 fragmentation grenade was recovered from the crime scene.

In Libungan, the victims are: 

1. Rolando B. Amistoso (serious wounded, brought to CRMC, Cotabato City)

2. Ma. Vivian Bulahan (slightly wounded)

3. Ronald Eslit (slightly wounded)

4. Reynante Barbon (slightly wounded), and

5. Angelica Cabatingan (slightly wounded)

Aso on Sunday night, an IED explosion also occured in Nuro, Upi, Maguindanao.  Nobody was hurt but the blast damaged several cars.

