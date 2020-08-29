BREAKING: At least 8 die, 1 hurt in Kabacan, North Cotabato shooting, DXND reports say

KABACAN, North Cotabato -At least eight persons were killed in an what police believed was case of strafing incident in Kabacan, North Cotabato at past 12 noon Saturday.

Major Peter Pinalgan Jr, Kabacan town police chief, confirmed the incident but said investigation was still going on in the 12:30 p.m. incident.

One of the victims was critically injured and is now in a private hospital.

The victims, all males were standing by the roadside along Aringgay road near University of Southern Mindanao (USM) compound when gunmen on motorbike opened fire and sped away.

Police identified the fatalities as: Kors Salilangan, Sandigan Zailon, Benladin Dimanalao, Romeo Balatamay, Katindig Kagayawon, Fahad Mandigan, all of Kabacan, North Cotabato, Budsal Lipusan of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao and Musaid Jaiden of Midsayap, North Cotabato.

Tong Guiman of Barangay Aringay, Kabacan was critically injured and is undergoing medication at a private hospital.

The victims were resting beside the highway when gunmen on separate motorbikes arrived and opened fire on them.

Witnesses said one of the victims managed to return fire but was overpowered.

Police theorized it was triggered by a “rido” (family feud).