BTA-BARMM resumes regular session under new normal

COTABATO CITY – After more than two months of absence in legislative works, the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) of the Bangsamoro region has opened its 2nd Regular Session Tuesday under the new normal situation after more than two months of absence due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the minimum health standards set by the Bangsamoro Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) on Covid-19 which suggests holding events not exceeding with 50% of actual capacity of the venue, about 52 were physically responded to the roll call.

Other 17 lawmakers responded via video conference.

Only 69 out of 80 Members of Parliament (MP) were present in opening session based on the attendance record of the parliament.

Chief Minister Ahod "Al Haj Murad" Ebrahim joined the Parliament opening session at Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex (SKCC), Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City.

He hailed the legislators for their continuing legislative works amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Our session today marks the parliament's preparedness to embrace the new normal in order to assure that our mandate gets fulfilled despite of the on-going coronavirus pandemic,” the chief minister said.

The session was aired through the social media.

Ebrahim also recognized the efforts made by different Bangsamoro leaders in battling Covid-19 which he described as a testament to its commitment to prioritize the welfare of the people.

“Siniguro natin na ang Bangsamoro Government ay ramdam ng tao,” he stressed.

Ebrahim earlier said during the installation of 100-bed capacity Isolation facility in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao that the region has already spent P2 billion pesos in the battle against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Minister Maisara Dandamun-Latiph has proposed resolution No. 230 directing the committee on social services to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation on the alleged anomalies in the distribution of P5,000 social amelioration program (SAP).

The basis rooted from the Ministry of Interior of Local Government’s sought of assistance from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to determine whether the complaints that some local officials in cahoots with some social workers alleged cutting the SAP aid intended for the poor constituents affected by COVID-19 crisis.

“In order to preserve public trust, an inquiry shall determine the veracity of the complaints against certain social welfare workers regarding the anomalies in distribution”, according to the resolution stated by Latiph.

The investigation will aim to eliminate or prevent irregularities which give life to the principles of moral governance.