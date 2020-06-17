BTA Speaker Balindong donates 50,000 surgical masks to PNP frontliners

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament Speaker Atty. Ali Pangalian M. Balindong donated on Monday, June 15 a handsome 50,000 surgical masks to the frontliners of Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Office.

In a simple turnover ceremony held at Camp Bagong Amai Pakpak in Marawi City, Provincial Director PCol. Madzgani M. Mukaram warmly received the surgical masks from Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform – Lanao del Sur Provincial Director Pangalian “Alexie” Alonto Balindong, Jr., the son and official representative of Speaker Balindong.

In an interview, Balindong, Jr. said the masks will be distributed to all PNP personnel in the entire province through the chief of police of police stations in various localities.

“On behalf of the Honorable Speaker, let me take this privilege to extend our sincerest gratitude to the brave men and women of Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office under the leadership of Col. Madzgani Mukaram as you face the challenges posed by the Novel Coronavirus global pandemic. Along with the health care workers and other frontliners, we join hand in hand in battling the spreading of the virus in this unprecedented crisis,” the Speaker’s message as read by Balindong Jr.

A part of the message said, “Coming out on the roads for checkpoints and putting your lives on the line, with all the difficulties and challenges, are truly heroic. With this, we salute you and we are proud of your sacrifices.”

In addition, Speaker Balindong emphasized his donation is just a simple present and is incomparable to the sacrifices of the policemen just to safeguard our populace.

“Thank you to our police force who risk their lives to minimize the effects of this pandemic. Your courage, dedication and commitment simply deserve our gratitude and admiration,” as stated in the message.

Furthermore, Mukaram was indeed grateful for the assistance of the good Speaker.

Mukaram said the province already posted around 33 Covid-19 positive cases so it is still “best to follow the guidelines implemented by the IATF”.

“The number is expected to increase in the coming days as the Overseas Filipino Workers and Locally Stranded Individuals are expected to return to the province,” Mukaram said.

Meanwhile, Balindong Jr. said that aside from the surgical mask, Speaker Balindong is also slated to provide hand sanitizers so that frontliners can use them while on duty at checkpoints.

MAFAR – Lanao del Sur Provincial Director Pangalian “Alexie” Alonto Balindong, Jr., delivers the message of BTA Parliament Speaker Atty. Ali Pangalian M. Balindong.