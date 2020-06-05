BTA's minority bloc files resolution supporting the Balik Probinsya program
COTABATO CITY - As the Bangsamoro Parliament's session resumes on June 16, the minority bloc filed a resolution expressing the full support of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority for the Balik Probinsya program of the national government.
Consistent with the said program, Section 7, Article IV of Bangsamoro Organic Law provides that the Bangsamoro government shall ensure that every Filipino citizen in its territorial jurisdiction shall be provided with basic necessities and equal opportunities in life.
With BARMM in place as established in the BOL, as well as its vast resources and potential, the Moro people living in NCR and urban areas may opt to return to the region.
On May 6, President Duterte issued Executive Order 114 institutionalizing the program to decongest Metro Manila amid the COVID-19, and for balanced regional development.
The program framework is divided into four key areas—empowerment of local industries; food security and agricultural productivity; social welfare, health, and employment; and the development of infrastructure.
Members of the BTA's minority bloc are Engr. Baintan Adil-Ampatuan, Atty. Laisa Alamia, Atty. Teng Ambolodto, Amir Mawallil, Engr. Don Loong, Rasul Ismael, and Atty. Ras Mitmug Jr.
