  Monday Dec, 23 2019 02:15:01 AM

Catamco condemns Libungan, Cotabato City bombings

Breaking News • 22:45 PM Sun Dec 22, 2019
61
By: 
press statement
This is what is left of an improvised bomb that was set off by terrorists in Libungan, North Cotabato. (PNP photo)

Bombings in Cotabato City and Municipality of Libungan on December 22, 2019 tonight. 

The bombings in the Municipality of Libungan and in Cotabato City have struck another blow to our people’s sense of security that is still reeling from the losses, damages and trauma of the recent earthquakes.

I vehemently condemn these attacks on our fellow Cotabateños. Let us keep in mind that these terrorist acts aim to instill fear and to spread panic. Therefore, I call on everyone to remain calm and to stay vigilant. We need to muster our courage and to strongly resist fear.

The Provincial Government will be closely monitoring the situation alongside the PNP, AFP and concerned local government units. We will extend all the necessary support to all our partners in peace.

I strongly believe in the fortitude and mettle of our people. We have proven this, time and again. We have survived and thrived despite natural disasters and acts of terrorism.

