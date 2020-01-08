Catamco disperses swines to 130 farmers

KIDAPAWAN CITY - One hundred thirty farmer beneficiaries were awarded with swine under the swine production program of Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco during the dispersal at the provincial capitol today.

In her message during the signing of Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and dispersal, the governor asked the cooperation of farmers in becoming responsible beneficiaries by attending to their swine properly and ensure proper production to earn income.

She said the awarding of livelihood assistance such as swine production is intended to augment their income for them to support their family needs.

This may have been very little as to monetary value but she believes that improving the assistance they received lies on their diligence and hard work.

"Ang kalambuan nag depende sa paningkamot sa matag usa, ang atung gihatag nga suporta pamaagi sa gobyerno arun matabangan ang mag uuma.Nagatuo ako nga ang responsibilidad ug obligasyon sa paglambo niini anaa kaninyo," Catamco said.

Dr Rufino Sorupia, provincial veterinarian, also conducted the orientation and seminar for beneficiaries for proper swine rearing, health, nutrition and disease prevention.

Farmer beneficiaries were from Kidapawan City, Aleosan, Antipas, Libungan, Magpet, Makilala, Mlang, President Roxas and Tulunan.