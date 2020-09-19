Catamco, NCIP to cooperate on IP welfare promotion programs

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- Gov. Nancy Catamco and Secretary Allen Capuyan of the National Commission on Indigenous People have agreed to cooperate on activities meant to foster peace and sustainable development in tribal homelands in North Cotabato province.

Catamco said Saturday she is thankful to Capuyan for visiting the provincial capitol in Kidapawan City early this week to discuss with her and constituent-tribal leaders how the NCIP wishes to forge ahead with its programs intended to empower North Cotabato’s tribal communities.

A former lawmaker, Catamco, elected North Cotabato governor in 2019, belongs to North Cotabato’s indigenous community.

She spoke a lot about the government’s obligation to protect and extend services to far-flung tribal domains while she was still congressional representative of the province, a post she held for three consecutive terms.

Capuyan met with Catamco and her constituent-tribal leaders as part of the NCIP’s on-field assessment on how President Rodrigo Duterte can address insurgency in tribal homelands of indigenous people.

“Massive economic, social welfare and other humanitarian programs are what we need to address this problem,” Catamco said.

She assured Capuyan during their meeting that her administration will do its best to improve the lives of indigenous people in North Cotabato through socio-economic and security interventions.

Capuyan assured Catamco that the NCIP will do its best to address community concerns in IP homelands despite the agency’s meager yearly budget.