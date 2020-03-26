  Thursday Mar, 26 2020 07:45:57 PM

CATAMCO: NoCot PUI who died in SPMC negative of COVID-19

Local News • 18:45 PM Thu Mar 26, 2020
14
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

KIDAPAWAN CITY - North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today announced that the 37-year-old woman from Tulunan, North Cotabato listed by the Department of Health as Person Under Investigation and died at the Southern Philippine Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City was negative of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Catamco cited the 3 p.m. report of Dr. Mylene M. Perez, Tulunan Municipal Health Unit Officer that the suspected PUI who died on March 20 was declared negative of the dreaded virus.

The patient has no travel history from abroad and national capital region. She died of acute respiratory failure and pneumonia. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

CATAMCO: NoCot PUI who died in SPMC negative of COVID-19

KIDAPAWAN CITY - North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today announced that the 37-year-old woman from Tulunan, North Cotabato listed by the...

COVID-19: Mga lalabag sa curfew sa South Cotabato, aarestuhin sabi ng PNP

KORONADAL CITY - Arestuhin ang sinumang lumabag sa curfew hours kaugnay sa ipinatutupad ngayong enhanced community quarantine at calibrated total...

Premium contribution deadline ng PhilHealth, pinalawig dahil sa COVID-19

Sa halip na sa March 31 pwede pang magbayad ng kanilang premium sa Philhealth ang mga Self-earning individuals, Professional Practioners and...

Buy food from local producers amid COVID-19 situation --- Catamco

COTABATO CITY ---- North Cotabato’s provincial government has recommended the dispersal of relief supplies obtainable in the locality --- meat,...

BARMM turns over medical supplies and equipment to CRMC

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Government’s Inter-Agency Task Force (BARMM-IATF) on Coronavirus Disease 2019  (COVID-19) has officially turned...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208