CATAMCO: NoCot PUI who died in SPMC negative of COVID-19

KIDAPAWAN CITY - North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today announced that the 37-year-old woman from Tulunan, North Cotabato listed by the Department of Health as Person Under Investigation and died at the Southern Philippine Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City was negative of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Catamco cited the 3 p.m. report of Dr. Mylene M. Perez, Tulunan Municipal Health Unit Officer that the suspected PUI who died on March 20 was declared negative of the dreaded virus.

The patient has no travel history from abroad and national capital region. She died of acute respiratory failure and pneumonia.