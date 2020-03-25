CBCP: Let's pray 'Our Father' together March 25, 2020 at 6 p.m. in response to Covid-19 pandemic

In solidarity with Pope Francis’ call for a worldwide prayer of the “Our Father” on March 25 to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Tuguegarao archdiocese has declared a “Rosary Day for Deliverance from CoVid-19”.

“Let us join the call of Pope Francis for all Christians to join the ecumenical praying of the ‘Our Father’, as a response to the CoVid-19 pandemic,” Archbishop Ricardo Baccay said.

Since the day falls on the Solemnity of the Annunciation, he also called for a “Rosary Day for Deliverance from CoVid-19” to rally the faithful to “lift up all our intentions through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Our Lady of Piat, ‘Yena Tam Ngamin’.”

“Yena Tam Ngamin” is the Ibanag term for “Mother of All”, the endearing way of locals to address ‘Nuestra Señora de Piat’, patroness of Cagayan Valley.

The rosary day is an archdiocesan-wide prayer of the Angelus and the Holy Rosary at 6pm to precede the worldwide prayer of the “Our Father” in union with the Pope at 7pm.

In an earlier letter, Baccay urged the faithful to unite with one another “in the bond of spiritual communion” with the help of technology, such as following the live transmission of the Mass through TV, radio and the Internet.

“Through these modern means, the faithful are called upon to be one with us in our celebrations inside their homes,” he said.

Foreseeing that families will be “cooped up in their homes” for an indefinite period, the Cagayan Prelate advised them to see the present situation as an opportunity to discover “new expressions of love” for God, the family, and especially the poor.

He reminded Catholics not to forget those who are most heavily affected: the poor and the daily wage earners. He urged people, in close coordination with their local government units (LGUs), to reach out being creative in going out of their way to help them in their basic needs.

Below is the CBCP circular issued on March 23, 2020

TO ALL THE BISHOPS AND THE DIOCESAN ADMINISTRATORS

Your Eminences, Your Excellencies and Reverend Administrators,

RE: THE HOLY FATHER’S INVITATION TO PRAYER

At the instruction of Abp. Romulo G. Valles, CBCP President, we would like to share with you the following information:

1. The Holy Father Pope Francis at the Angelus on Sunday, March 22, has invited all Christians to join in praying the “Our Father” as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, March 25, the feast of the Annunciation, he has called the “heads of Churches and the leaders of every Christian community, together with all the Christians of the various confessions” to recite at the same time the “Our Father.” Heeding the Pope’s invitation, we recommend that we will pray together the Lord’s Prayer at 6 o’clock in the evening on March 25.

2. The Holy Father has also announced that on Friday, March 27, he will preside over a moment of prayer with him giving the Urbi et Orbi Blessing, with the possibility of gaining plenary indulgence for all those who listen to it through the various forms of communication.

The live broadcast from the Vatican will begin at 6:00 PM Rome time (midnight Saturday

For more information please refer to vaticannews.va “Pope announces extraordinary Urbi et Orbi Blessing.”

With our prayerful wishes of good health,

I remain Sincerely yours,

Fr. Marvin S. Mejia Secretary General, CBCP