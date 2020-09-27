CEAP elects woman as head for first time

For the first time in its history, a woman will lead the country’s largest organization of Catholic schools, colleges and universities.

The Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) on Tuesday elected Sr. Marissa Viri of the Religious of the Virgin Mary congregation as its new President.

Sr. Viri, who is currently CEAP’s Vice President, will succeed Fr. Elmer Dizon of the Archdiocese of San Fernando, who served the post since September 2019.

The nun, who is currently the President of the University of the Immaculate Conception in Davao City, was elected on Tuesday during the CEAP’s organizational meeting.

Also elected as the new Vice President is Fr. Thadeu Enrique Balongag, a trustee of the CEAP Negros Island.

CEAP also named Fr. Gilbert Sales as its new corporate secretary, and reelected Fr. Albert Delvo as Treasurer.

Fr. Sales is the president of the St. Louis University in Baguio City, while Fr. Delvo is currently the Superintendent of the Diocesan Schools of Novaliches.

The election of the new officers took place at the ongoing CEAP Congress being held online. They will take their oath on Friday at the event’s closing ceremonies.

CEAP is a national association of Catholic educational institutions in the Philippines founded in 1941. It now has more than 1,524 member-schools.