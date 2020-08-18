Chef, cohort arrested in PDEA-12 operation

KORONADAL CITY --- Agents arrested a scheming drug dealer who used as cover for his illegal activity his being a chef in a local restaurant.

The suspect, Francis Aliperio, is now in the custody of the Philippine drug Enforcement Agency-12.

He fell in an entrapment operation along GenSan Drive in Barangay Morales here Monday laid by agents of PDEA-12 with the help of local officials and barangay leaders.

In a statement, the PDEA-12 said relatives of Aliperio provided them information on his shabu peddling activities using his being chef in a local restaurant as cover.

He was arrested immediately after selling P6,800 worth of shabu to a non-uniformed PDEA-12 agent.

The PDEA-12 shall prosecute him for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, using the shabu confiscated from him as evidence.

Aliperio’s accomplice, Vincent Salut, was arrested in another PDEA-12 entrapment operation in nearby General Santos City several hours later.

PDEA-12 agents recovered from Salut’s possession P3,400 worth of shabu he was to sell to an anti-narcotics operative disguised as drug dependent.

Salut was a key distributor of shabu in General Santos and in nearby towns in Sarangani province, according to PDEA-12.