  Tuesday Aug, 18 2020 06:36:32 PM

Chef, cohort arrested in PDEA-12 operation

Peace and Order • 15:45 PM Tue Aug 18, 2020
18
By: 
John M. Unson

KORONADAL CITY --- Agents arrested a scheming drug dealer who used as cover for his illegal activity his being a chef in a local restaurant.

The suspect, Francis Aliperio, is now in the custody of the Philippine drug Enforcement Agency-12.

He fell in an entrapment operation along GenSan Drive in Barangay Morales here Monday laid by agents of PDEA-12 with the help of local officials and barangay leaders.

In a statement, the PDEA-12 said relatives of Aliperio provided them information on his shabu peddling activities using his being chef in a local restaurant as cover.

He was arrested immediately after selling P6,800 worth of shabu to a non-uniformed PDEA-12 agent.

The PDEA-12 shall prosecute him for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, using the shabu confiscated from him as evidence.

Aliperio’s accomplice, Vincent Salut, was arrested in another PDEA-12 entrapment operation in nearby General Santos City several hours later.

PDEA-12 agents recovered from Salut’s possession P3,400 worth of shabu he was to sell to an anti-narcotics operative disguised as drug dependent.

Salut was a key distributor of shabu in General Santos and in nearby towns in Sarangani province, according to PDEA-12. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Camp Siongco covid-free -- Carreon

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao — The commanding-general of the 6th Infantry Division has declared this military camp as a zone free of Corona Virus...

Chef, cohort arrested in PDEA-12 operation

KORONADAL CITY --- Agents arrested a scheming drug dealer who used as cover for his illegal activity his being a chef in a local restaurant....

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake damages structures in Masbate

A STRONG magnitude 6.6 earthquake rocked Central Philippiens early this morning, including the Bicol region and Eastern Visayas, the state...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Aug. 18, 2020)

HEADLINES: 1.  TATLO PANG MGA GURO, pinakabagong COVID-19 patients sa Isulan, Mayor Pallasigue nanawagan sa mga kanilang nakasalamuha....

BARMM’s proposed administrative code demonstrates potential, experts say

COTABATO CITY  – According to experts, the Bangsamoro Administrative Code shows potential as it clarified the relationship of different entities...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

First Content

Tue, 04/09/2019 - 11:45 100000

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267