CIDG-BARMM agents arrest 2 with high powered guns, grenade in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY – Two persons were arrested during law enforcement operations by agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in South Upi, Maguidanao on Thursday afternoon.

Major Esmael Madin of CIDG in the Bangsamoro Region said CIDG agents under the supervision of Colonel James Gulmatico, CIDG-BARMM regional director, were searching for Barangay Kuya chairman Victor Duran Lumao in implementing “Oplan Paglalansag Omega.”

However, Lumao managed to elude arrest but two of his companions and bodyguards were arrested with high powered firearms. They were identified as Roger Angcol and Paul Galang.

Madin said the raiding team, accompanied by elements of of Maguindanao provincial police office and South Upi municipal police office, was to serve the search warrant against Lumao issued by Judge Angelito Rasalan, presiding judge of municipal circuit trial court of South Upi.

Found in the possession of the Galang and Angcol were Colt AR-15 M16 rifle, a hand grenade, a cal. 45 pistol, one Thompson rifle and several ammunition.

Charges for illegal possession of firearms and explosives are being prepared against the arrested suspects.