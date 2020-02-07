CIDG-BARMM agents arrest 2 with high powered guns, grenade in Maguindanao
COTABATO CITY – Two persons were arrested during law enforcement operations by agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in South Upi, Maguidanao on Thursday afternoon.
Major Esmael Madin of CIDG in the Bangsamoro Region said CIDG agents under the supervision of Colonel James Gulmatico, CIDG-BARMM regional director, were searching for Barangay Kuya chairman Victor Duran Lumao in implementing “Oplan Paglalansag Omega.”
However, Lumao managed to elude arrest but two of his companions and bodyguards were arrested with high powered firearms. They were identified as Roger Angcol and Paul Galang.
Madin said the raiding team, accompanied by elements of of Maguindanao provincial police office and South Upi municipal police office, was to serve the search warrant against Lumao issued by Judge Angelito Rasalan, presiding judge of municipal circuit trial court of South Upi.
Found in the possession of the Galang and Angcol were Colt AR-15 M16 rifle, a hand grenade, a cal. 45 pistol, one Thompson rifle and several ammunition.
Charges for illegal possession of firearms and explosives are being prepared against the arrested suspects.
CIDG-BARMM agents arrest 2 with high powered guns, grenade in Maguindanao
COTABATO CITY – Two persons were arrested during law enforcement operations by agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in...
PDEA agents arrest retired soldier for shabu, gun possession
COTABATO CITY – A retired soldier was arrested by anti-narcotics operatives during drug buy bust operation in Aleosan, North Cotabato, the...
WestMinCom ships relief supplies for Jolo fire victims
COTABATO CITY --- Units under the Western Mindanao Command facilitated the other day the shipment to Jolo of relief supplies for 2,800 residents...
Magnitude 6.4 quake (later reduced to M6.1) jolts south-eastern Mindanao, 4 strong aftershocks follow
GEN. SANTOS CITY - A magnitude 6.4 quake rocked south-easter Mindanao Thursday evening, the state volcanology office reported today.
In a...
North Cotabato guv opens quarantine stations
BUAL, Tulunan - North Governor Nancy Catamco joins the African Swine Fever (ASF) Provincial Task Force as it opened Thursday the Provincial...