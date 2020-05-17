Cotabatenios, Tacurongnons empty streets as they stay home on 2nd "No Movement Sunday"

COTABATO CITY - For the second sunday, Cotabatenios stay home in compliance to "No Movement Sunday" strictly implemented by the Cotabato City inter-agency task force on COVID-19.

Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi has reiterated the government's directive to stay home, observe proper hygiene, physical distancing and regular washing of hands, especially that a city govenrment worker was tested postive of the virus.

It pays to obey policies for eveybody's sake.

In Tacurong City, May 17 is also "No Mmovement Sunday."