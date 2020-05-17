  Sunday May, 17 2020 08:15:44 AM

Cotabatenios, Tacurongnons empty streets as they stay home on 2nd "No Movement Sunday"

Local News • 07:15 AM Sun May 17, 2020
18
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Photos in Cotabato City were taken by Edwin O. Fernandez while in Tacurong were courtesy of Allan Freno of Tacurong LGU.

COTABATO CITY - For the second sunday, Cotabatenios stay home in compliance to "No Movement Sunday" strictly implemented by the Cotabato City inter-agency task force on COVID-19.

Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi has reiterated the government's directive to stay home, observe proper hygiene, physical distancing and regular washing of hands, especially that a city govenrment worker was tested postive of the virus.

It pays to obey policies for eveybody's sake.

In Tacurong City, May 17 is also "No Mmovement Sunday."

Image may contain: text that says 'NO MOVEMENT SUNDAY Ang lahat ng klase ng sasakyan ay hindi maaaring bumiyahe tuwing linggo. Hindi rin pinahihintulutan ang paglabas ng lahat tao maliban kung ito ay medical emergency. Lahat mga establisyemento ay dapat sarado maliban lamang sa mga ospital at botika. mga exempted sa araw na ito ay ang mga: Governor, City Mayor, Municipal Mayor at kanilang essential staff. Vice Governor, Vice Mayor, Sanggunian members. Health workers at medical practitioners na papunta pauwi galing trabaho. PNP AFP Personnel on duty Media'  

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

40 stranded NoCot residents in GenSan return home

 

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – At least 40 residents from North Cotabato province who were stranded here due to the...

40 stranded NoCot residents in GenSan return home

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – At least 40 residents from North Cotabato province who were stranded here due to the implementation of the...

Cotabatenios, Tacurongnons empty streets as they stay home on 2nd "No Movement Sunday"

COTABATO CITY - For the second sunday, Cotabatenios stay home in compliance to "No Movement Sunday" strictly implemented by the Cotabato City...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for May 20

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate relocation of primary line in Malagapas area, the Cotabato Light and Power Company schedules 4-hour power ...

19 persons arrested in South Cotabato for illegal gambling

COTABATO CITY --- Nine persons, three of them minors, were arrested in separate operations in South Cotabato province this week for illegal...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208