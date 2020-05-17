Cotabatenios, Tacurongnons empty streets as they stay home on 2nd "No Movement Sunday"
COTABATO CITY - For the second sunday, Cotabatenios stay home in compliance to "No Movement Sunday" strictly implemented by the Cotabato City inter-agency task force on COVID-19.
Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi has reiterated the government's directive to stay home, observe proper hygiene, physical distancing and regular washing of hands, especially that a city govenrment worker was tested postive of the virus.
It pays to obey policies for eveybody's sake.
In Tacurong City, May 17 is also "No Mmovement Sunday."
40 stranded NoCot residents in GenSan return home
GENERAL SANTOS CITY – At least 40 residents from North Cotabato province who were stranded here due to the...
40 stranded NoCot residents in GenSan return home
GENERAL SANTOS CITY – At least 40 residents from North Cotabato province who were stranded here due to the implementation of the...
Cotabatenios, Tacurongnons empty streets as they stay home on 2nd "No Movement Sunday"
COTABATO CITY - For the second sunday, Cotabatenios stay home in compliance to "No Movement Sunday" strictly implemented by the Cotabato City...
Cotabato Light announces power interruption for May 20
COTABATO CITY - To facilitate relocation of primary line in Malagapas area, the Cotabato Light and Power Company schedules 4-hour power ...
19 persons arrested in South Cotabato for illegal gambling
COTABATO CITY --- Nine persons, three of them minors, were arrested in separate operations in South Cotabato province this week for illegal...