Cotabato City’s Covid-19 positive recovers, goes home
COTABATO CITY – After two weeks inside the isolation room of the Cotabato Regional Medical Center here, a patient who was tested positive of coronavirus has been discharged and sent home by health authorities.
“Yong positive case is already discharged, resolved na siya, discharged and proved and alive,” Dr. Helen Yambao, CRMC chief of hospital, told a news conference.
However, she said, four more patients categorized as Person Under Investigation (PUI) are now confined in isolation at the CRMC.
“May apat kami na PUI, stable naman silang lahat,” she added. Yambao said Patient 145 (PH145) has been reunited with his family over the weekend. The hospital chief refused to further reveal other details of the patient except by happily announcing he has recovered.
PH145 was one of the 215 Filipino Muslim religious leaders who attended a “Tabligh” gathering in Kuala Lumpur from February 27 to March 1 where 16,000 attended, 1,500 of them foreigners.
The event held inside a mosque was reported to be source of most of Covid-19 infection in Malaysia.
One of the 215 religious leaders in Malaysia gathering died at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City Tuesday, according to BARMM Member of Parliament Zia Alonto Adiong, spokesperson of the provincial task force on COVID-19 in Lanao del Sur.
Adiong said the patient died before the laboratory results arrive. When it arrived, the result was positive, Nineteen other Filipino Muslim preachers are held in vrious hospitals Malaysia due to Covid-19 infections. (FC)
