Cotabato City LGU welcomes LSIs, ROFs at Awang airport

COTABATO CITY -- Cotabato City Tourism Officer Norianne Lou Frondoza and Mohammad Rascal, airport manager of Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP Cotabato Airport), have facilitated and welcomed on Friday 17 locally stranded Cotabateños and returning overseas Filipinos (ROF) at the Cotabato airport (Awang airport).

"Our LGU Cotabato City Team LSIs and ROFs was able to cater 17 stranded Cotabateños who flew in from Manila Firday aboard an AirAsia sweeper flight which arrived at 10:57am, Cotabato Airport,"Frondoza announced.

"Upon arrival, Cotabato City Health personnel administered RDT and as soon as their results are out, we had brief orientation about health protocols in the city and assisted them to their sundo,"she added.

One of the returning Cotabateños has praised the city govenrment for a job well done in facilitating their return. "Ï can only thank the LGU so much, maraming salamat po," she said, asking she remained unidentified.