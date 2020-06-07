Cotabato City LGU welcomes LSIs, ROFs at Awang airport
COTABATO CITY -- Cotabato City Tourism Officer Norianne Lou Frondoza and Mohammad Rascal, airport manager of Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP Cotabato Airport), have facilitated and welcomed on Friday 17 locally stranded Cotabateños and returning overseas Filipinos (ROF) at the Cotabato airport (Awang airport).
"Our LGU Cotabato City Team LSIs and ROFs was able to cater 17 stranded Cotabateños who flew in from Manila Firday aboard an AirAsia sweeper flight which arrived at 10:57am, Cotabato Airport,"Frondoza announced.
"Upon arrival, Cotabato City Health personnel administered RDT and as soon as their results are out, we had brief orientation about health protocols in the city and assisted them to their sundo,"she added.
One of the returning Cotabateños has praised the city govenrment for a job well done in facilitating their return. "Ï can only thank the LGU so much, maraming salamat po," she said, asking she remained unidentified.
Sunday brown out in Cotabato Light franchise area, 30 mins only
Advisory:
NGCP scheduled power interruption affecting CLPC franchise tomorrow, June 7, 2020 (Sunday) - 8-8:30am and 10:30 am-11:00 am....
Cotabato City LGU welcomes LSIs, ROFs at Awang airport
COTABATO CITY -- Cotabato City Tourism Officer Norianne Lou Frondoza and Mohammad Rascal, airport manager of Civil Aviation Authority of the...
27-year old male in Sultan Kudarat is Region-12's 29th COVID-19 positive
COTABATO CITY - One new case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive has been reported in the Soccsksargen region, the Department of Health...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 6, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. DAAN-DAANG mga pamilya, lumikas mula sa isang liblib na barangay sa Pikit,...
CBCP cancels plenary assembly for the first time
For the first time, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has cancelled its plenary assembly that was planned for next month in...