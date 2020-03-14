Cotabato, Marbel Bishops order masses in main churches only amid COVID-19

COTABATO CITY – The Archdiocese of Cotabato and Diocese of Marbel has cancelled all masses in chapels and told priests to continue Eucharistic celebrations on main or parish churches only.

In separate statement, Cotabato Archbishop Angelito Lampon, OMI, DD and Marbel Bishop Cerilo U. Casicas, DD ordered priests to go on saying masses even without the congregation (church goers) as precautionary steps against coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The safety of our people comes first, when things get really worse and following the advice of health experts, I will be open to suspend all masses,” Archbishop Lampon said.

He also ordered the cancellation of all Church related assemblies, seminars and other gatherings.

The prelate said in masses, Holy Communion should be given only by hand and that holy water fonts at Church entrances will be emptied.

Lampon said he will give further instruction on the activities during the Holy Week.

In the Diocese of Marbel, Bishop Casicas urged the Catholic faithful to help the Church respond with greater seriousness to the potential havoc that a more widespread transmission of this virus can cause to the people.

“We are morally obliged to cooperate and support all the precautionary measures that our health officials and government leaders offer us to keep our people safe and healthy,” he said.

He urged the faithful to stay at home and to hear masses and other spiritual activities through radio, television and internet.

The masses in the parishes shall continue as scheduled, Bishop Casicas said.

Amidst all these, I encourage our faithful to be open to the vulnerable, especially the poor, and share our resources with them. (Edwin O. Fernandez)