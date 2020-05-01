Cotabato Mayor Guiani-Sayadi advisory on the use of QP during GCQ

COTABATO CITY - Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi said now that Cotabato City is under General Community Quarantine, it does not mean that its citizens are already safe from getting infected with COVID-19.

"We are still at risk. The GCQ does not mean we go back to the life that we were used to before the pandemic," she said on her FB page today.

She added: "Instead, it must make us more careful with our movements because it is now harder to track the people that we get to interact with. Considering that many establishments are now open, although in limited capacity, it means that there will be more people outside of their residences at any given time."

"Now is not the time to relax and lower down our guards. In fact, it is the opposite. Now is the time to be more careful because now, we are more vulnerable than before.

"Remember, a local transmission of the virus is one that we never want to happen to our city. Cooperate. Stay at home."

The mayor's statement from her FB page:

Simula bukas, May 1, 2020, isasailalim na sa General Community Quarantine ang Cotabato City.

Ibig sabihin po ay madadagdagan na ang mga magbubukas na mga establishments sa lungsod. Pero ganoon pa din po, gagamitin pa din natin ang ating mga Quarantine Pass and Worker Pass.

Hindi po kasi ibig sabihin na tayo ay nasa GCQ na ay babalik na tayo sa dating nakaugalian na gawain.

Tandaan po natin na hindi pa rin po bumababa ang banta ng COVID-19 sa ating lungsod. Iniiwasan natin na tayo ay magkaroon ng local transmission kung kaya kailangan pa din na tayo ay mag-ingat.

Pakiusap lamang po, sumunod tayo sa batas ang lahat ng nakasaad sa ating guidelines ay alinsunod sa iba't ibang guidelines na inilabas na din ng national government.

Patuloy po nating labanan ang COVID-19. Huwag kalimutan ang pagsusuot ng face mask at ang physical distancing kapag tayo ay nasa pampublikong lugar.

Inaasahan po namin ang pagsunod ng lahat.

Stay safe, Cotabateños. Maraming salamat po.