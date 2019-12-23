Cotabato Mayor Guiani-Sayadi statement on Sunday night bombing that hurt 16

Tonight is a sad and unfortunate night for all Cotabatenios.

As of this time, 16 are reported wounded after a grenade explosion transpired at Tantawan and Quezon Avenue area earlier tonight. Among the victims are elements of the 5th Special Forces Battalion who were on stand by at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral tasked to secure the churchgoers while others were civilians who were just passing by the area.

While we are receiving reports from our authorities, I am appealing to all our constituents to remain calm as our police and military have the situation UNDER FULL CONTROL. We have immediately implemented a lock down in all the entry and exit points of the city to ensure that our city will no longer experience more atrocities for tonight.

This is not the time to point fingers but we should all be on guard and stay vigilant. I have already instructed all our barangay officials and our force multipliers to be on high alert.

We can rise above these acts of terrorism. We are resilient and strong enough to fight against these people whose mission is to disrupt our peace. We must all be united in the face of theae adversities.

HUWAG PO TAYONG PATITINAG SA MGA GAWAIN NG MASASAMANG LOOB NA ITO. SAMA SAMA NATIN SILANG LABANAN. HUWAG NATIN HAYAAN NA MANAIG ANG KASAMAAN AT PANANAKOT SA ATING LUNGSOD. AKO, KASAMA NG BUONG PWERSA NG ATING MILITAR AT KAPULISAN, AY NANDITO LAMANG UPANG IPAGTANGGOL ANG COTABATO CITY.