COVID-19 WATCH: 15 new cases in Soccsksargen, 3 recoveries
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total positive cases to 219.
Four of the patients are from Gen. Santos City while 11 others are all from Sarangani province.
All the new cases are locally stranded individuals who have traveled history to Manila.
The DOH also reported three new patients having recovered. They are all from South Cotabato.
COVID-19 WATCH: 15 new cases in Soccsksargen, 3 recoveries
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total positive cases to 219...
Apathy is no longer a choice— bishop
MANILA - Standing on the sidelines out of apathy or disaffection amid the problems besetting the country is an unacceptable option, a Catholic...
Cotabato City nurse, 5 others new COVID-19 patients in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - Six new more cases of coronavirus have been reported int he Soccsksargen region as of Satuday night, the Department of Health (DOH...
Blessed are you Father, Lord of heaven and earth for you have revealed to little ones the mysteries of the kingdom
Reading 1 KGS 3:5, 7-12
The LORD appeared to Solomon in a dream at night.
God said, “Ask something of me and I will give it to you...
MCWD implements contact tracing, other measures to help prevent COVID-19
COTABATO CITY - In compliance to Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi's Executive Order 356, the Metro Cotabato Water District starts...