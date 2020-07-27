  Monday Jul, 27 2020 02:09:50 AM

COVID-19 WATCH: 15 new cases in Soccsksargen, 3 recoveries

HEALTH • 19:15 PM Sun Jul 26, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total positive cases to 219.

Four of the patients are from Gen. Santos City while 11 others are all from Sarangani province.

All the new cases are locally stranded individuals who have traveled history to Manila.

The DOH also reported three new patients having recovered.  They are all from South Cotabato.

 

