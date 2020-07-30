COVID WATCH: 11 new cases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Eleven new cases of COVID-19 has been recorded by the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region as of tonight.

With this new cases, the region now has a total of 246 positive patients.

Seven of the new cases are from South Cotabato, two in Sarangani and two in North Cotabato.

Dr. Philbert Malaluan, speakign for provincial IATF, said the two patients in North Cotabato are the 32 year-old man from Midsayap and the 35 year-old male from Mlang.

The 32-year-old man was admitted last July 13 at the Cotabato Regional Medical Center (CRMC) due to kidney/non-COVID reasons. But on July 23, he developed sudden onset of difficulty of breathing. He was swabbed on July 24. He is currently asymptomatic, on stable condition and still admitted in CRMC.

One patient from Mlang is a Locally Stranded Individual (LSI) from Cebu. He was swabbed on July 28 as part of requirements for arriving passengers in Davao International Airport. He is currently asymptomatic, on stable condition and isolated in LGU Isolation Facility.

Malaluan said both are awaiting PH numbers. Contact tracing for both are underway.

Seek infographics below: