COVID WATCH: 25 new cases in Region 12, highest single day tally

HEALTH • 20:45 PM Fri Jul 31, 2020
15
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today listed a whooping 25 new cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the single day highest record so far, raising the total number of COVID-19 positive to 285.

A dozen COVID patients have recovered, the DOH said in its Juily 31 situation report.

See infographics from DOH-12

Image may contain: text that says 'Philippines Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Press Release: July 31, 2020 REPORT FOR Summary Confirmed •As 6pm the Departm Health SOCCSKSARGEN Region cases confirmed COVID-19 number onfirmed New Confirmed COVID-19 285. 5years Confirmed case history arrivedi condition Manila SantosC waiting case South Cotabato Province number Manila POSITIVE COVID-19 23years Confirmed female South Cotabato Province RT-PCRresult: POSITIVE COVID-19 Reported Confirmed Cotabato RT-PCRresult: POSITIVE 2020, COVID-19 Region 0915 (064)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Philippines Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Press Release: July 31, 2020 REPORT FOR Confirmed COVID-19 Reported Confirmed waiting Cotabato Province travel Cotabato Province watng Cotabato efo Manila Cotabato 2020 COVID-1 Reported Confirmed waiting umber Cotabato Province Manila condition RT-PCRresult: POSITIVE 2020 COVID-19 Reported Confirmed Cotabato Province South Manila RT-PCR POSITIVE 2020 COVID-19 Reported Confirmed waiting Santo oo Manila Santos -PCreul POSITIVE 8,2020 COVID-19 (page Health Region 0915 (064)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Philippines Health Center for Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Press Release: July 31, REPORT FOR Confirmed COVID-19 270th Reported Confirmed case Cotabato Province number avei Manila Cotabato Province POSITIVE 271st from case Cotabato history travelfro Manila Cotabato Province 27,2020 POSITIVE COVID-19 Reported Confirmed waiting number Cotabato Province Manila condition RT-PCR POSITIVE Reported COVID-19 waiting KudaratProvince POSITIVE COVID-1 Reported Confirmed history stablecondition RT-PCRresult: POSITIVE COVID-19 (page orHealth Region 064)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Philippines Health Center for Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Press Release: July 31, REPORT FOR Confirmed COVID-19 275th Confirmed case ei Kudarat Province Manila Kudarat Province 6,2020 276th Reported Confi rmed case travel Manila Province POSITIVE waiting Confirmed case Kudarat Province number Manila RT-PCR POSITIVE COVID-19 Reported Confirmed female Sultan wag history Province RT-PCRresult POSITIVE COVID-1 Reported Confirmed history CotabatoProvince Cotabato Province stablecondition RT-PCRresult: POSITIVE 16,2020 COVID-19 (page Health Region (064)-557-4916' 

Image may contain: text that says 'Philippines Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Press Release: July 31, 2020 REPORT FOR Confirmed COVID-19 280th Reported Confirmed case Cotabato Province investigation condition POSITIVE 281st Reported COVID-19 South Cotabato arrived Cotabato Province POSITIVE 282nd Reported years COVID-19 South Cotabato f Manila Cotabato POSITIVE Confirmed case waiing numbe Cotabato RT-PCR POSITIVE COVID-19 284th Reported Confirmed case femalero number wg Cotabato Province RT-PCR POSITIVE COVID-19 (page 5of6) Health Region 0915 (064)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department of Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Press Release: July 31, 2020 REPORT FOR COVID-19 New Confirmed COVID-19 case 285th Reported Confirmed case years South Cotabato Province waiting number withistory taeo Manila Cotabato Province result: POSI TVE COVID-19 (page 6of6) f Center forHealth Development csksargen Region 0915 0919 と (064)-557-4916'

 

