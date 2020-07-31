COVID WATCH: 25 new cases in Region 12, highest single day tally
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today listed a whooping 25 new cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the single day highest record so far, raising the total number of COVID-19 positive to 285.
A dozen COVID patients have recovered, the DOH said in its Juily 31 situation report.
See infographics from DOH-12
COVID WATCH: DOH-12 records 12 recoveries
COTABATO CITY - A dozen recoveries of COVID-19 patients give some ray of hope for the frontliners and the patients themselves as they step out of...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (July 31, 2020)
HEADLINES:
1. ISLAMIC DARUL IFTA, nanawagan sa lahat ng Moro na sundin ang health protocol sa pagdiwang...
BARMM sends 260 LSIs to Basilan on Feast of Sacrifice
COTABATO CITY – On the Islamic Eid'l Adha celebration of "Feast of Sacrifice," 260 Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) found for the island...
Datu Blah Sinsuat town still has no COVID-19 case
MAGUINDANAO --- All 13 barangays in the seaside Datu Blah Sinsuat municipality in Maguindanao are still free from COVID-19, its local government...