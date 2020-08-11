  Tuesday Aug, 11 2020 10:47:55 PM

COVID WATCH: 5 new cases, 2 recoveries in Region 12

HEALTH • 19:30 PM Tue Aug 11, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Five new cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-1) were added to the growing list of infected persons in the Soccsksargen region, now at 328 with 121 active cases.

In its bulletin issued Tuesday night, the Dept of Health said four of the new cases were from Gen. Santos City and one from South Cotabato, all have travel history to Manila and Cebu.

The two patients who have recovered are all from North Cotabato, raising the total number of recoveries to 203.

 

Image may contain: text that says 'Reublic Philippines Health Center for Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Release: August 11, 2020 REPORT FOR Summary of Confirmed COVID- number Departmer Health SOCCSKSARGEN Region confirmed COVID-19 firmed New Confirmed COVID-19 324th 328. General Manila SantosCit lastJuly condition 2020 325th Reported Confirmed waiting number SantosC Paranaque SantosCi 2020 POSITIVE COVID-19 Reported maleom General Santos number City ondition POSITIVE 2020 COVID-19 Reported Confirmed General Santos with history General Cavite RT-PCRresult: POSITIVE 2020 COVID-19 (page fHealth Development Region 0915 (064)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Republicof the Philippines Department of Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Press Release: August 11, 2020 REPORT FOR COVI D-19 New Confirmed COVID-19 case waiting 328th Reported Confirmed South Cotabato Province number travel CotabatoProvince condition RT-PCR result: POSITIVE 2020 COVID-19 (page of2) f DOH Center forealth Development Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 と (064)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Reublic the Philippines Department of Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Press Release: August 11, 2020 REPORT FOR COVI Update on recovered confirmed case Asof6pmtoday, (2) additional recovered confirmed case Total number confirmed recovered cases now New RECOVERED confirmed case 159th been reported. case Cotabato Province 160threported confirmed Cotabato (page of1) Center Development oHealth occsksargen Region 0915 と (064)-557-4916'

