COVID WATCH: 5 new cases, 2 recoveries in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Five new cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-1) were added to the growing list of infected persons in the Soccsksargen region, now at 328 with 121 active cases.

In its bulletin issued Tuesday night, the Dept of Health said four of the new cases were from Gen. Santos City and one from South Cotabato, all have travel history to Manila and Cebu.

The two patients who have recovered are all from North Cotabato, raising the total number of recoveries to 203.