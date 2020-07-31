  Friday Jul, 31 2020 10:02:48 PM

COVID WATCH: DOH-12 records 12 recoveries

HEALTH • 21:15 PM Fri Jul 31, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez
COTABATO CITY - A dozen recoveries of COVID-19 patients give some ray of hope for the frontliners and the patients themselves as they step out of the isolation facilities in the region.

Eight of them are from Sarangani province, two from South Cotabato and two from North Cotabato.

Total recovery now is at 125.

Image may contain: text that says 'Republic Philippines Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Release: July 31, REPORT FOR Update on recovered confirmed case 6pm today, Twelve (12) additional reported New recovered confirmed case had been confirmed case 125. reported confirmed 113th Cotabato 114th reported Sarangani Province case Province 6re yearsold 129th oaraga Sarangani Province 30threpored onae al female oaagan 143rd omaragani reported confirmed 147threpotedo earsld South CotabatoProvince Province Center Development orHealth occsksargen Region 0915 (064)-557-4916'

