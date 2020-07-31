COVID WATCH: DOH-12 records 12 recoveries
COTABATO CITY - A dozen recoveries of COVID-19 patients give some ray of hope for the frontliners and the patients themselves as they step out of the isolation facilities in the region.
Eight of them are from Sarangani province, two from South Cotabato and two from North Cotabato.
Total recovery now is at 125.

