DAR hands over P2.7-M worth of farm machines in North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY - In an effort to reduce the vulnerability of agrarian reform areas to climate change, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) recently handed over two farm machines with a combined amount of P2,721,700.00 to Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organizations (ARBOs) in North Cotabato.

Reynaldo Anfone, Provincial Areform Program Officer (PARPO II) said the Lamuyon Communal Irrigators Association, Inc. of Alamada and Popoyon CARP Beneficiary Multi-Purpose Cooperative of Tulunan received the 35.5hp four-wheel drive tractor with implements in separate turn-over ceremonies on June 23 and June 25, respectively.

Anfone said the two ARBOs were carefully chosen based on the criteria set by the Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support (CRFPS) Project.

“We really want to help our ARBOs through these kinds of interventions, especially those organizations situated in areas that are heavily affected by climate hazards such as floods and dry spell. We are hopeful that there will be an increase in productivity in the areas of the recipient organizations with the aid of these tractors,” Anfone said.

Anfone further elaborated that a combined area of more than 1,000 hectares are expected to be served by the tractors which will be managed by the recipient organizations.

He also added that DAR will closely monitor the management of the agricultural machines and the implementation of the CRFPS project.

During the turn-over ceremonies, H. Roldan A. Ali, DAR XII Assistant Regional Director challenged the ARBOs to properly manage the machines.

“There are many organizations who really wanted this kind of assistance but you were fortunately chosen based on the project criteria and we are expecting you to encourage more membership so that more ARBs will benefit from it,” Ali said.

Ali also urged the officers of the organizations to carefully plan for the operation of the farm machines by making schedule of activities for the efficient and effective utilization of the tractor.

He also emphasized the importance of strictly adhering to the operation and maintenance policies to ensure better stewardship of the project.

In response, Marilyn Estanda, Chairman of Popoyon CARP Beneficiary MPC, expressed her gratefulness for being chosen as one of the project recipients.

“We are grateful to DAR for this tractor given to us. Most of our members are relying mainly on rice farming. This is will be of great help to augment the limited availability of farm machines in our community especially during land preparation and harvest season,” Estanda said.