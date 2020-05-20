DAR-SK distributes food packs to farmers amid COVID-19 pandemic

DAR-SK Distributes Food Packs to Farmers Amid Covid19

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat - The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Sultan Kudarat kicked-off the distribution of supplemental food packs and non-food items worth 500 pesos per pack, to some 6,370 selected Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) province-wide, with a simultaneous event in the municipalities of Isulan, Lutayan and Kalamansig, covering 250, 200 and 9 ARBs, respectively.

This is DAR’s immediate response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s call to all national agencies to align their activities to address the COVID-19 pandemic called “The PaSSOver: ARBold Move for Deliverance of ARBs from the COVID 19 Pandemic (ARBold) Project,” initiated by Secretary John R. Castriciones, now being implemented nationwide.

Rodolfo T. Alburo, Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II of DAR Sultan Kudarat, assured that the implementation of this aspect of the ARBold Project shall be in compliance to health protocols including providing of personal protective equipment to DAR personnel, requiring recipients to wear masks and observing social distancing.

As programmed, each supplemental food pack included rice, canned goods, instant noodles, face masks, antibacterial soap and packets of ascorbic acid.

Toreda Ebal, a beneficiary from Isulan, expressed his utmost gratitude to the DAR for the food pack he received and appreciated the DAR for remembering the IPs in this time of great need.

Meanwhile, ARB Albert Margana from Lutayan, also conveyed his thanks to DAR for the provisions as it will be of great help to his family.

The food pack and non-food item distribution province-wide will be completed by May 22, 2020.