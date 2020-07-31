Datu Blah Sinsuat town still has no COVID-19 case
MAGUINDANAO --- All 13 barangays in the seaside Datu Blah Sinsuat municipality in Maguindanao are still free from COVID-19, its local government unit said in a statement Saturday.
The office of Datu Blah Sinsuat Mayor Marshall Sinsuat said even so, they are not complacent and that their anti-coronavirus containment efforts remained extensive to keep the whole municipality virtually “COVID-19 free” as much as possible.
Sinsuat said credit for the remarkable feat should go to the municipal health office, to the personnel of the municipal police office, to the 2nd Marine Battalion and all 13 barangay captains under the mayor’s office.
The barely 11-year seaside Datu Blah Sinsuat is touted as the fishing capital of Maguindanao province.
Datu Blah Sinsuat, home to mixed Muslim, Christian and Teduray communities, is also known for its being peaceful and progressive.
