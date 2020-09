The DENR-12 will be joining the Forest Management Bureau (FMB) and the world in the celebration of the World Bamboo Day on September 18, 2020, with a theme: “Pamanang Kawayan: Luntiang Ginto ng Kagubatan”

This is in support of the advocacy and thrust of Secretary Roy A. Cimatu for the department towards rehabilitation and reforestation using bamboo and to develop Bamboo plantations for the wood industry in the country.