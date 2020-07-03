DENR inaugurates 1st marine turtle hatchery in Kalamansig
KALAMANSIG, Sultan Kudarat - The Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of Kalamansig inaugurated the town’s first ever marine turtle hatchery on Wednesday, July 1, in Sitio Poral, Barangay Santa Maria in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat Province.
A memorandum of agreement (MOA), which serves as an attestation of co-management and partnership, was signed by CENR Officer Saga A. Akmad and Barangay Chairman Enrique F. Staples.
According to CENRO Akmad, the land where the hatchery was established is owned by Erland Staples.
He added that the hatchery will strengthen the awareness among the locals and reinforce the preservation, protection and management of marine wildlife, particularly marine turtles or “Pawikan” in the area. CENRO Kalamansig
