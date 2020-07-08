DENR, MAKIMA stakeholders to plant 2 million trees by 2023

KIAMBA, Sarangani province - The collaborative efforts of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in the municipalities of Maasim, Kiamba and Maitum (MAKIMA) are envisioned towards planting of 2 million trees in the next three years.

In an interview with the CENR Officer Ali M. Hadjinasser, PhD on the reforestation program of CENRO Kiamba, he said, “We also have an overwhelming support from Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) who are willing to take part in our advocacy to have a sustainable environment”.

“In fact, our partners have already raised 100,000 seedlings ready for planting,” Hadjinasser said.

“As planned, they will establish a tree nursery for Molave, Kamagong, Toog, Bagras, Bamboo and fruit trees like jackfruit, mango, avocado, guyabano and durian. They have also included vegetable seeds for distribution to the identified beneficiaries,” he added.

This movement was made possible through the partnership with Kiamba Sarangani Development Circles Inc (KSDCI), Kiamba Sarangani Development Foundation Inc. (KDSFI), One Kiamba, Maitum Advocate for Sustainable Environment (MASE), the Provincial Local Government of Sarangani, Municipalities of Maasim, Kiamba and Maitum (MAKIMA) and its respective barangays.

Along with this plan, the intensified efforts of reforestation were initiated during the campaign to make Mt. Busa as a national park under the expanded NIPAS Act or RA 11038.

The identified native tree species will be planted in the protection forest while the fruit trees in areas under the production forest.

“As to the crop suitability, we will partner with the Department of Agriculture (DA) for soil testing. The DENR will ensure that the resources are prepared before planting will commence,” CENRO Hadjinasser said.

The tree growing project is an opportunity to show to the public that they can find a more sustainable source of income in planting trees than cutting it.

Hadjinasser said the project is like “hitting two birds with one stone.”

Fruit bearing trees will be planted that will benefit the nearby communities because the fruits will also serve as livelihood for them, Hadjinasser said.

According to Hadjinasser, “This is our response to the several apprehensions we did in the last two months. Those incident means a family have lose their source of living.”

“We will introduce them to the reforestation program which will let them realize that there is more sustainable sources of income when we plant and grow trees,” he said.

This undertaking is in addition to the ongoing flagship program of DENR—the Enhanced National Greening Program (NGP) which started in 2011.

The 2 million seedlings to be raised will be planted to an estimated area of 4,000 hectares of denuded forest inside and outside the MAKIMA area.