Director II Omar Saikol takes over EMB XII leadership

In line with the DENR Special Order 2019-1031 signed by Secretary Roy A. Cimatu, EMB XII Outgoing OIC-Regional Director Engr. Alex D. Jimenez turned over the leadership to Director II Engr. Omar M. Saikol on December 16, 2019 at EMB XII Conference Hall, Brgy. Carpenter Hill, Koronadal City which was officiated by Undersecretary for Enforcement and Muslim Affairs Jim O. Sampulna.
During his message, Outgoing RD Jimenez, assured RD Saikol that "staff here are well capable already in the concept of Environmental Management."
In which, RD Saikol replied that his vision for the office is "towards the betterment of the organization also." He also added that upon taking his oath of office in front of Secretary Cimatu, that his marching order "is to see to it that his (Secretary Cimatu's) 10-point agenda will be addressed."
Further, Usec Sampulna gave his marching order to RD Saikol, which is to strictly monitor Sarangani Bay particularly in General Santos due to environmental threats from industrialization.
RD Saikol was a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Masters in Sustainable Development in Mindanao State University-General Santos City Campus.
Meanwhile, Outgoing RD Jimenez would report back to his Mother Unit, EMB X as Division Chief.
