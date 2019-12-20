  Friday Dec, 20 2019 05:12:30 PM

Director II Omar Saikol takes over EMB XII leadership

Climate Change/Environment • 11:00 AM Fri Dec 20, 2019
59
By: 
DENR-12 information office
EMB XII Outgoing OIC-Regional Director Engr. Alex D. Jimenez (left) turned over the leadership to Director II Engr. Omar M. Saikol

Director II Omar Saikol takes over EMB XII leadership

In line with the DENR Special Order 2019-1031 signed by Secretary Roy A. Cimatu, EMB XII Outgoing OIC-Regional Director Engr. Alex D. Jimenez turned over the leadership to Director II Engr. Omar M. Saikol on December 16, 2019 at EMB XII Conference Hall, Brgy. Carpenter Hill, Koronadal City which was officiated by Undersecretary for Enforcement and Muslim Affairs Jim O. Sampulna.

During his message, Outgoing RD Jimenez, assured RD Saikol that "staff here are well capable already in the concept of Environmental Management."

In which, RD Saikol replied that his vision for the office is "towards the betterment of the organization also." He also added that upon taking his oath of office in front of Secretary Cimatu, that his marching order "is to see to it that his (Secretary Cimatu's) 10-point agenda will be addressed."

Further, Usec Sampulna gave his marching order to RD Saikol, which is to strictly monitor Sarangani Bay particularly in General Santos due to environmental threats from industrialization.

RD Saikol was a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Masters in Sustainable Development in Mindanao State University-General Santos City Campus.

Meanwhile, Outgoing RD Jimenez would report back to his Mother Unit, EMB X as Division Chief.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM pushes for quality education and advanced skills development in the region

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Government's Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) is set to create a complete and...

Director II Omar Saikol takes over EMB XII leadership

Director II Omar Saikol takes over EMB XII leadership

In line with the DENR Special Order 2019-1031 signed by Secretary Roy A. Cimatu, EMB...

1st ever ice plant in Basilan's fishing capital rising

COTABATO CITY --- This is good for the fishery sector in the now markedly peaceful island province of Basilan.

Thousands...

4 top BIFF officials surrender in Maguindanao

Four top-ranking officials of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters under the Bungos faction laid down their arms in Maguindanao on Thursday...

Cotabato Light announces sked of customer service centers during holidays

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company today announces schedules of its accredited customer service centers during the Yuletide...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208