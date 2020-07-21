DOH-12: 18 new COVID-19 cases in Soccsksargen
KORONADAL CITY - Eighteen more residents of Region 12 have been tested positive to novel coronavirus as of Monday night, July 20, raising the total COVID-19 positive patients in the region to 178, health officials said.
Two patients, one from North Cotabato and another from Sarangani, have recovered from the disease.
Nine of the patients were from Sarangani, six from North Cotabato, two from South Cotabato and one from Cotabato City.
All of the new cases are returning Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIS) who have travelled history to Manila and other areas where there was high cases of COVID-19.
All of them are now isolated in various isolation centers.
So far, the DOH-12 said in its report that the total number of patients who have recovered rose to 67.
