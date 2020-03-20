  Friday Mar, 20 2020 01:39:23 PM

DOH-12: PUI died in Tacurong hospital

HEALTH • 09:45 AM Fri Mar 20, 2020
36
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

TACURONG CITY - An 87-year-old man from Sultan Kudarat suspected of having coronavirus died on March 13, 2020 in one of the hospitals here where he was confirned since March 12, health authgorities said.

In a situationer report on Covid-19 date March 19, the Department of Health (DOH-12) said the patient had no travel history but experienced cough, fever and difficulty in breathing.

He died with a final diagnosis of Acute Respiratory failure secondary to COPD to top of Community Acquired Pneumonia 

He was categorized as Person Under Investigation (PUI) because his symptoms where those of Covid-19. His swab samples were sent to Research Institutre for Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa but the result is yet to arrive.

It was not clear why DOH-12 only made it public only on Thursday, March 19 in a press release.

On Thrusday, the South Cotabato provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (PESU) reported the death of a man suspected to have coronavirus.  He was first admitted to a private hospital but later moved to the South Cotabato provincial hospital where he expired.

Results of his Covid-19 test is yet to arrive from RITM. 

 

