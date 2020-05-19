DOH-12 records 2 more COVID-19 positive, region now has 22 confirmed

COTABATO CITY - Two new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been listed by the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today, raising the COVID-19 positive to 22 in the region.

The 21st patient is a 19-year old from North Cotabato who has travel history to DAvao City and arrived in the province on May 6. He is asymptomatic.

A 70-year-old man from Sarangani is the 22nd patient who has no known travel history to areas where the COVID-19 was reported.

Both of them have no DOH-issued patient numbers as of yet and that both are in stable condition.

Dr. Philbert Malaluan, provincial board member and IATF on COVID-19 focal person, said the student was from Mlang, North Cotabato and studying in Davao City. His address in Davao was Bugac, Maa.