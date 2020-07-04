DOH-12 records 4 new Covid-19 positive; 3 recoveries

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Four more residents in the Soccsksargen region have been tested positive to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while three others have recovered and are now out of isolation center, the Department of Health in Region 12 reported in a July 3 situation report on COVID.

The four new cases, three female and a male, were from South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and Gen. Santos City.

All of them have history of travel to Manila but they remained in stable condition.

To date, the region has already 73 positive cases, 44 recoveries and one confirmed fatality.

Sultan Kudarat has the highest Covid positive with 19, followed by South Cotabato with 18 and Cotabato City with 15 with 15 recoveries.

