DOH-12: Region has 4 PUI deaths

KORONADAL CITY – The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported that another Person Under Investigation of possible Covid-19 infection has died, raising the death toll of PUI in Region 12 to four.

Of the four fatalities, one was tested negative of Covid-19 while laboratory tests for three other fatalities remained pending, the health regional office said.

DOH-12 Health Education and Promotion Officer Arjhon Gangoso said as of 5 p.m. of March 24, the region has 96 PUI, 23 of them admitted to various hospitals.

Gangoso said the region has also 3,614 Person Under Monitoring as of March 24.

An 87-year-old man from Sultan Kudarat was the first case of PUI to have died on March 14 but his laboratory tests for Covid-19 is still pending to date. He died of acute respiratory failure.

The second was a 51-year-old man from South Cotabato who died on March 17 of acute respiratory failure secondary to severe community acquired pneumonia. His laboratory test result which was negative of Covid-19 was received by South Cotabato provincial health chief Dr. Rogelio Aturdido Jr on March 23.

He said a total of 27 PUI in South Cotabato have been tested negative of Covid-19.

A 37-year-old female from North Cotabato, who has no history of travel abroad or in any Covid-19 hit areas in the country, died of acute respiratory failure and pneumonia. Result of her laboratory test is still pending.

On March 23, a 74-year-old man from South Cotabato has passed away but he has no foreign travel and that his laboratory test is still pending.

He died of acute respiratory distress syndrome, according to Gangoso.

Across the Soccsksargen region, North and South Cotabato had the highest number of PUI with 27 each, followed by Cotabato City with 16 and Sultan Kudarat with 12. (Edwin O. Fernandez)